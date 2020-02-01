Happening today: Hundreds expected at Polar Plunge in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds are expected to participate at the 2020 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge, which has already raised thousands.

It’s happening Saturday at the Sands Ocean Club.

Money raised by the plunge benefits the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run, which supports the South Carolina Special Olympics.

A $50 registration fee covers a t-shirt and donation.

More than $63,000 of the $110,000 fundraising goal has been met. About $8,700 of that total comes from donors and participants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“We deal with a lot of negativity on a regular basis and to be able to be a part of something so positive and fun and encouraging,” PFC Joseph Starkey said. “It’s just truly remarkable.”

Some restaurants, schools and law enforcement offices are participating in the plunge as teams.

For more info, click here.

Latest Headlines: