HAPPENING TODAY: News13 hosts annual Treats for Special Kids

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 will host the 31st annual Treats for Special Kids today at Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach.

Children and adults with mental or physical challenges will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat, dress up, visit with vendors from across the Grand Strand and see mini shows today at Medieval Times.

This event is closed to the public to allow for a more welcoming and safe environment for those who participate.

“We always make sure that we don’t have any sensory issues you know and there are no intruders coming in, so the kids are just free to be themselves and be safe,” Miranda Pressnell, marketing and sales manager at Medieval Times, says.

Natalie Bennett is the Queen at Medieval Times and has been at Treats for Special Kids for several years. She says they try to do different activities and shows each year, and the event grows every year.

“It’s a show, candy, it’s just a lot of fun to see all the costumes, but the most rewarding part to us is that we believe in the code of chivalry and we honor that,” Bennett says. “We believe that it is our duty as knights and as the queen to give that out, and give to our community.”