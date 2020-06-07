HAPPENING TODAY: Peaceful protest planned in Market Common area

Protesters are seen having dialogue with MBPD Chief Amy Prock during a demonstration May 31

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A peaceful protest is set for Sunday afternoon in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach.

The protest is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grand Park. Organizers say the event is set to feature speakers, a march around Market Common, a moment of silence, a voter registration table and more.

Organizers have been adamant that the demonstration will be a peaceful one, and it will not block businesses, homes, or roads.

They will have blank posters/markers, water stations, three shelters for food and various trash cans placed so trash can be properly discarded.

“Our mission is to provide a platform where people can peacefully protest their agony, pain, suffering, hate, oppression, sadness, love, hope, compassion, sympathy and change for the system,” organizers posted on a fundraising page for the demonstration.

The group putting on the event- called The Peaceful Protest- has been working with the city ahead of Sunday.

MBPD Chief Prock said online Friday that the department’s “collective goal is to protect the constitutional and civil rights of the participants and ensuring the safety of everyone as well as the protection of property.”

Last Sunday police made 26 arrests, 19 of them for violating a 6 p.m. curfew. Protesters were met with riot gear shortly after Chief Prock marched with them from the police department down to Plyler Park on the oceanfront.

When asked if officers in riot gear could be expected this Sunday, Chief Prock said it will come down to how well everyone communicates.

News13 will have complete coverage of the event Sunday afternoon.

