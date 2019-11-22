HAPPENING TODAY: Ribbon cutting to be held for Palmetto Pointe Extension

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A ribbon cutting will be held Friday to celebrate the opening of the new Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Extension.

The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. at the extension’s new traffic circle.

This is part of Horry County’s project to extend Palmetto Pointe Blvd. to connect with Highway 544 at the Big Block Road intersection.

This will be the first of the Ride III projects to be finished.

