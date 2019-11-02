Happening Today: The Carolina Man Show comes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Man Show is happening Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The free event will feature several different attractions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in several different eating contests, including ones involving cupcakes, burgers and hot wings.

Vendors are set to showcase products for sale throughout the day.

People will be able to check out motorcycles, pool tables, hot tubs and more.

The Special Operations Wounded Warriors are slated to hold K-9 demonstrations as well.

Plus, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., auditions will be held for the Amazing Race. If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the hit CBS, Saturday is your chance!

Other attractions include a jumbotron showing the Georgia vs. Florida game, a raffle to benefit the SOWW and a beer/wine garden.

Be sure to stop by the convention center Saturday to participate in this one-day event. You can count on News13 for coverage of the day, too.