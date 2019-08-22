HAPPENING TONIGHT: Conway Police Department to host active shooter training open to the public

CONWAY, SC – (WBTW) The Conway Police Department will host its first large, public active shooter training tonight.

The training is free, open to the public and will teach the avoid, deny, defend method.

“The class itself focuses on what you need to do if you find yourself in the incident or situation where there is an active attack, active shooter in your presence,” Conway Police Sergeant Johnathan McAllister says.

He says, knowing how to best protect yourself in the event of an active attack could help ease the public’s’ mind.

The avoid, deny, defend method aims teach how to best avoid the threat, deny the threat access to yourself or location, and as a last resort, how to defend yourself.

McAllister tells News13, this training is timely and the department is devoting more time to active shooter training in the wake of mass shootings across the nation.

“Within the last ten years, the top eight incidents that have occurred where the most casualties occur, has been recently,” McAllister says.

Tonight’s active shooter training will be at the Conway Church of God from 6-8 P.M.