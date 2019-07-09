HAPPENING TONIGHT: Horry County Council to vote on new administrator

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County council plans to name a new county administrator at Tuesday night’s meeting, according to its agenda.

On Monday, State Representative Alan Clemmons (R-Horry) removed himself from the list of potential candidates. This leaves four choices for Council: Steve Gosnell who is serving as interim administrator, William Shanahan, Jon Caime and Wayne Gray.

The county began the search for a new administrator after parting ways with Chris Eldridge in April.

County Councilman Johnny Vaught tells News13 council will decide during executive session how they want to do the vote. He says council could vote by secret ballot, vote on each candidate and have the Clerk count or make the choice in executive session.

“He reports solely to us so it’s really not incumbent on us to make it public as to who we select or how we select, but we chose this time to make it as transparent as possible by announcing the names of the candidates we were going to interview,” Vaught says.

Vaught says he believes the best way to move forward, is by making Steve Gosnell the permanent administrator.

“It’s been so tumultuous with all the things going on and all the rumors going on and it’s time for us to get back to work,” Vaught says. “I really feel like it’s time to get back to work and that’s why I’m such a proponent of Mr. Gosnell, he’s ready to go to work, he’s already working.”

