Haribo to give away 6 night Myrtle Beach vacation in 100 Years of Goldbears Sweepstake

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some lucky people will receive a Myrtle Beach vacation as part of Haribo’s 100 Years of Goldbears Giveaway Sweepstakes.

The competition runs from December 1, 2021 through December 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., according to the competition website.

The company is giving away four grand prizes with seven day, six night oceanfront accommodations for four, four round trip flights/travel credits up to $500/person,  eight total passes to two area attractions, $100 dining credit, a year supply of Haribo Goldbears and a Haribo Goldbears beach bag.

The company will also be giving away two prizes of two CCMF four day passes and a Haribo Goldbears beach bag; four prizes of a Pawley’s Island Hammock and Haribo beach bag; and 100 prizes of a Haribo beach bag, sunglasses and beach towel.

In order to participate you must be at least 25 years old and a resident of the United States. To enter you just have to visit the site here, and fill out the form.

The winners will be notified on January 2, 2023.

