Harsher punishment for HCS students who vape at school

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This school year students in Horry County Schools will face harsher punishment for smoking or vaping on school grounds.

As vaping becomes more popular, schools are finding students using in school bathrooms, hallways, and even classrooms.

The new regulations state that any student in possession of a vape pen, pod, charger, and other smoking related equipment will face automatic out of school suspension.

The rules apply to all middle and high schools within the county. School officials say they catching young students in the act as well.

Smoking or vaping is not allowed on school property, including athletic fields and parking lots.

Just because a student is outside does not free them of punishment.

Disciplinary action for first through third offenses are as follows:

1st Offense: 2-5 days out of school suspension. A minimum of two days suspension must be served. (Additional days can be added for “blatant” use in hallways or classrooms, if students post video of use, or if distributed to other students.)

2nd Offense: 3-5 days out of school suspension. A minimum of three days suspension must be served and tobacco prevention education or cessation program. (Additional days can be added for “blatant” use in hallways or classrooms, if students post video of use, or if distributed to other students.)

3rd Offense: Evidentiary Hearing

All incidences, including first offenses will be reported to the police.

HCS encourages all parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping before school starts.