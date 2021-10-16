HCFR: 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on S. Highway 905 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on S. Highway 905 in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 3:50 p.m. to the crash with entrapment in the area of the 7800 block of S. Highway 905. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while first responders work to clear the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.