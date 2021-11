AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened just after noon in the area of Maple Street and 7th Avenue in Aynor, HCFR said. Information about the person’s injuries was not immediately available.

Aynor police and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety are handling the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.