LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a car went off the road in Little River and hit a tree, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded about 2:20 p.m. to the crash on River Hills Drive in Little River. No information about the crash or the person’s injuries was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.