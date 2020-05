HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Horry County Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the area of Hwy 90 and E. Cox Ferry Road around 8:36 p.m., HCFR said. South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene.

The road is shut down and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

2 people were transported to the hospital w/ serious injuries following a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident.#HCFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 90/E. Cox Ferry Road at 8:36 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is also on scene.



Please avoid the area as the roadway is currently shut down. pic.twitter.com/LKfoqSdzIN — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 22, 2020

News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.