HCFR crews dispatched to Socastee area house fire Sunday morning

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the Socastee area Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Enterprise Road around 8:31 a.m., according to HCFR.

The fire is out now with no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

