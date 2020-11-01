HCFR crews dispatched to Socastee area house fire Sunday morning

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the Socastee area Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to Enterprise Road around 8:31 a.m., according to HCFR.
The fire is out now with no reported injuries.
The fire is under investigation.
