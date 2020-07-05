LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews discover a nearly burned down structure in Loris early Sunday Morning.
The crews were returning from a medical call when the fire was discovered, according to HCFR.
The call came in around 3 a.m. in reference to the fire in the area of Jasmine Road and Coats Road, HCFR says.
No injuries were reported and the call is under investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ hymn ignites hope across nation
- Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic
- MBPD is investigating after a person fell from a balcony of an Ocean Blvd hotel
- HCFR: Crews find burned down structure in Loris
- DHEC announces 1,463 new cases; 158 in Horry County