HCFR: Crews find burned down structure in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews discover a nearly burned down structure in Loris early Sunday Morning.

The crews were returning from a medical call when the fire was discovered, according to HCFR.

The call came in around 3 a.m. in reference to the fire in the area of Jasmine Road and Coats Road, HCFR says.

No injuries were reported and the call is under investigation.

