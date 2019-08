HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One man is recovering after suffering a seizure on an Horry County rooftop.

Horry County Fire Rescue-EMS crews responded to a call for help at a residence off Highway 90 Saturday morning.

That’s where someone was having a seizure while on a roof, an HCFR Facebook post says.

First-responders were able to treat the patient and take them to an area hospital.