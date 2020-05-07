HCFR crews respond to brush fire on Lake Park Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a brush fire in the area of 512 Lake Park Drive.

The brush fire is approximately five acres, HCFR said. The forestry commission is assisting get a firebreak line around the area.

No injuries have been reported, but HCFR said there may be smoke in the area.

Tony Casey with HCFR said at this point, nothing is threatened.

