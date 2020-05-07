HCFR crews respond to brush fire on Lake Park Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a brush fire in the area of 512 Lake Park Drive.

The brush fire is approximately five acres, HCFR said. The forestry commission is assisting get a firebreak line around the area.

No injuries have been reported, but HCFR said there may be smoke in the area.

At 1:42 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to the area of 512 Lake Park Dr. for an approximate five-acre brush fire.@ForestryCommish is helping to get a firebreak line around the affected areas.



There are no reported injuries. There may be smoke in the area. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/abBSZ7KlIs — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 7, 2020

Tony Casey with HCFR said at this point, nothing is threatened.

