HCFR crews respond to fire caused by generator being placed too close to house

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire caused by a generator being placed too close to a house.

Crews responded to a fire in the back of a mobile home on Thursday, HCFR said in a Facebook post. The homeowner reportedly lost power and “placed their running generator too close to combustible materials—the vinyl siding—which caught fire.”

The home’s interior had smoke damage.

HCFR reminds people to never use a generator in standing water, to “always put extra room between a running generator and any materials that could catch fire,” and to never refuel a generator while it is running.

At last count, there were still more than 10,000 people without power in Horry County.

