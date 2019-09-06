Breaking News Alert
Dorian moves north-east away from the Grand Strand with weakening winds
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  15
Closings
Brunswick County Schools Coastal Carolina University Columbus County Schools Dillon School District Four Florence School District Five Florence School District Four Florence School District Three Florence School District Two Francis Marion University Georgetown County Schools Horry County Schools Marion County Schools Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools Williamsburg County Schools

HCFR crews respond to fire caused by generator being placed too close to house

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire caused by a generator being placed too close to a house.

Crews responded to a fire in the back of a mobile home on Thursday, HCFR said in a Facebook post. The homeowner reportedly lost power and “placed their running generator too close to combustible materials—the vinyl siding—which caught fire.”

The home’s interior had smoke damage.

HCFR reminds people to never use a generator in standing water, to “always put extra room between a running generator and any materials that could catch fire,” and to never refuel a generator while it is running.

At last count, there were still more than 10,000 people without power in Horry County.We still need the public to…

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Thursday, September 5, 2019

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: