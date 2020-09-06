HCFR: Crews respond to structure fire in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue and Loris Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in Loris on Saturday evening.
Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Piney Grove Road in Loris at 11:24 p.m.
There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
