HCFR: Crews respond to structure fire in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue and Loris Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in Loris on Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Piney Grove Road in Loris at 11:24 p.m.

There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.

