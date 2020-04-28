HCFR crews respond to structure fire in Socastee area

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 5347 Strand Drive around 6:37 a.m. for the structure fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page. HCFR also shared photos showing flames and smoke coming from the structure.

As of HCFR’s post, crews were working to put out hot spots and complete a “more thorough search” of the structure.

HCFR posted an update on Twitter around 9:22 a.m., saying everyone in the structure had been accounted for and no injures were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.







Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: