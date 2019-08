CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding after a car hit a building in Conway, injuring one person.

HCFR is responding to a car into a building call that happened around 10 a.m. at the T-Mobile store located at 152 Middle Ridge Avenue in Conway, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and code enforcement crews are on the way to the building.

Count on News13 for updates.