HCFR: Crews responding to five homes possibly struck by lightning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to five structure fires related to possible lightning strikes, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

All five calls were dispatched between 5:25 p.m. and 5:57 p.m. The structure fires were reported at homes on Jones Road, Churchill Downs Drive, Shoreward Drive, Stonebrook Drive, and Walcott Drive, Casey said.

Photos from one fire in the Myrtle Beach National area were sent to us by a News13 viewer.

All of the calls are reported to be related to lightning strikes. No other details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

