HCFR gets new equipment to improve response times, keep first responders safer

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is rolling out new equipment to help improve response times and keep first responders safer on the job.

The department has replaced two aging ambulances with new ones that have new equipment like howler sirens, improved stretchers and refrigerated drug boxes.

The howler sirens are extra loud to tell drivers to move over for emergency crews on the road. The department hopes the new sirens will encourage more people to pull over for first responders.

“Let’s say you had your music up real loud, you were having one of those days where you’re in the zone in your car, if a howler siren went off near you, it would literally vibrate your car and let you know an emergency is going on around you,” Tony Casey, spokesperson for HCFR said.

The department has also added stretchers with a track system to make it easier for crews to lift people into the ambulance. Officials say these will help reduce the number of injuries on the job and help keep patients more secure.

“That really helps the first responders backs; it also helps the people not go through as much of a bumpy ride if you’re on the stretcher,” Casey said.

There are 14 new wifi drug boxes on board select ambulances which let supervisors know who is accessing which drugs. In addition, the medications are now refrigerated to extend the shelf life.

“Which is both a money saver and a saver of the medications that go into them,” Casey said.

The two new ambulances cost around $185,000 each, in addition to the stretchers which cost $25,000 each.

However, Casey says the investment is well worth it for both first responders and the public.

“We have to put new ambulances in anyway, so if we’re able to put something new in that has these improvements on them, they pay for themselves really quickly and are a good investment to help our people and the people of Horry County,” Casey said.

In addition, HCFR will be rolling out vans in the fall to be used for EMS coverage at big events, so regular ambulances can stay on the roads to respond to calls.