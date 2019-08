CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue investigators think a lightning strike caused a building fire Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to 3370 Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road around 6:40 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter page.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The department reported “relatively minimal damage” to the building and extinguished the fire quickly.

No one was hurt.