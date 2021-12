SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash involving a concrete truck blocked traffic late Wednesday afternoon in the area of Links Road in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which happened about 4:30 p.m., but motorists have been asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.