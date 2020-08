HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) is on scene of a brush fire on Hwy 501 and Eagle Road in Galivants Ferry, according to the department.

HCFR said the call came in around 2:18 p.m. Monday. Drivers are asked to drive slowly through the area.

Crews are working to repair a downed power line, HCFR said. No injuries were reported.

Aynor Police and South Carolina Department of Public Safety are also on scene, HCFR said.