HCFR: One injured after vehicle rolls over in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived on scene of the crash around 6:51 a.m., according to HCFR.

One vehicle flipped over with the driver trapped inside at Hampton Road and Bottle Branch Road in Conway.

According to officials, the person is being transported to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

