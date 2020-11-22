MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 501 Conway-bound Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 9:39 a.m. to the incident where one person is being transported with injuries.
HCFR says to expect delays on Hwy. 501 near Wild Wing Blvd.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen
- HCFR: One injured in four-vehicle crash on Hwy 501 Sunday
- Here are the 3 legal cases Trump may have to face once he’s no longer president
- Free ‘Test before Turkey’ event held to encourage testing ahead of holiday
- Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday