MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Hwy 501 after a pedestrian was hit by a garbage truck Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. and one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

Drivers are being asked to drive carefully in the area while first-responders work.

