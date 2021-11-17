HCFR: Person reportedly hit by vehicle at Forestbrook and Dick Pond roads

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Horry County are investigating after a person reportedly was hit Wednesday afternoon by a vehicle near the intersection of Forestbrook and Dick Pond roads.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 2:57 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle, which also hit a post.

According to HCFR, one person was reported injured and taken to the hospital by a member of the public before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

