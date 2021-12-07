HCFR plans fire stations improvements to keep up with county’s growth

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is planning improvements to stations across the county in the coming years to accommodate the major population growth going on in the area.

Fire officials say it’s important for HCFR to grow alongside the population.

“We’re doing bang for our buck,” HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said. “Where are we going to make the most impact, and then move on to the next one. And the county is obviously growing in size all the time and when these stations open up, they are in response to that growth.”

Crews have made major progress on the new station in Long, which is supposed to be done in April. It’s being built on Highway 9, right next to the old Station 13.

Meanwhile in Forestbrook, the county now has a spot to put up a replacement building for Station 4. Other ongoing efforts include the Socastee Fire renovation, and the Shell station rebuild, after it burnt down a couple years back.

HCFR also plans to merge the Nixonville and Wampee stations, which is slated to go near the interchange of Highway 22 and Highway 90.

“When we open these new stations, whether they’re upgrades or putting a new station all together, they’re going to be career moving forward,” Casey said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to rely heavily on our volunteers.”

The agency says new stations offer upgrades that provide better living spaces and easier means to get trucks in and out.

“It’s all to make sure the people who are responding to all the emergencies can do their jobs as best possible,” Casey said. “We need to make it as livable as possible for them to do their job.”

Casey said that’s especially important as HCFR breaks call volume records. The agency just hit 70,000 calls for the year Sunday.

Here’s a look at some other projects HCFR is eyeing in the coming years.