HCFR reports two vehicles overturned on Hwy 501 impacting traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue has reported a two vehicle incident impacting traffic on Hwy 501 near East Cox Ferry Road.

Traffic is down to one lane Conway bound after two vehicles were overturned around 3:28 p.m. Saturday, according to HCFR.

There are no reported injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

