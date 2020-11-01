HCFR reports two vehicles overturned on Hwy 501 impacting traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue has reported a two vehicle incident impacting traffic on Hwy 501 near East Cox Ferry Road.
Traffic is down to one lane Conway bound after two vehicles were overturned around 3:28 p.m. Saturday, according to HCFR.
There are no reported injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
