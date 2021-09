HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A cat was rescued Monday from inside of a vehicle’s dashboard near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said a person rescued a cat that was crossing Carolina Forest Boulevard and the cat climbed into the vehicle’s dashboard.

Info. on a cat rescued Carolina Forest Boulevard then from inside a vehicle's dashboard.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/6QZR0UM1UF — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 7, 2021

The cat wouldn’t respond to the first responders’ “pspspsps” calls but was adopted to a good home in good health, HCFR said.

Crews got the cat out by disassembling the dashboard and putting it back together.