HCFR rescues person from submerged vehicle

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue’s Marine Rescue and Dive Team helped rescue a person from a submerged vehicle Monday evening in Conway.

HCFR said a call was dispatched to 7000 Hwy 134 around 7:00 p.m. Monday to help remove a patient from a submerged vehicle. They also got a line to towing crews to safely remove the vehicle.

The patient was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, HCFR said.

