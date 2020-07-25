HCFR respond to 2nd alarm apartment fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire on Chanticleer Village Drive Saturday morning.

The fire was contained to one room and the attic area of the apartment building, according to HCFR.

HCFR said that the building has been evacuated and one person was treated on scene for injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

