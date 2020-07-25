HCFR respond to 2nd alarm apartment fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire on Chanticleer Village Drive Saturday morning.

The fire was contained to one room and the attic area of the apartment building, according to HCFR.

HCFR said that the building has been evacuated and one person was treated on scene for injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

#HCFR & @CityOfConwayFD responded to a 2nd-alarm structure 🔥 call at 101 Chanticleer Village Dr., dispatched at 7:24 a.m. The 🔥 was contained to 1 room and the attic area. The entire building has been evacuated. 1 person is being transported w/ injuries. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/DamvYNP1Fo — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 25, 2020

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: