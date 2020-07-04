HCFR respond to boat fire on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a boat fire at the 4000 block of Peachtree Road on Saturday.
Two people suffered burns and are being transported to to the hospital, according to HCFR.
