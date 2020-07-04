HCFR respond to boat fire on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a boat fire at the 4000 block of Peachtree Road on Saturday.

Two people suffered burns and are being transported to to the hospital, according to HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates.

At 12:24 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews, on land and from our boat on the water, responded to a boat fire at 4351 Peachtree Rd.



Two people suffered burns and are being transported to the hospital.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/VvCPiGSuQJ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 4, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: