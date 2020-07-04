HCFR respond to boat fire on Saturday

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: HCFR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a boat fire at the 4000 block of Peachtree Road on Saturday.

Two people suffered burns and are being transported to to the hospital, according to HCFR.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories