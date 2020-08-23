HCFR respond to fire in Little River Saturday night

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire in Little River on Saturday night.
Officials say that the fire happened on the 1700 block of Hwy. 17 and crews were dispatched at 10:45 p.m.
There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
Calabash Fire Department assisted on scene.
