HCFR responded to 615 calls in April dispatched as having ‘possible COVID-19 symptoms involved’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue released numbers Saturday about its call volume during the month of April- including those relating to possible COVID-19 symptoms.

HCFR crews ran 4,134 total calls in April, the agency said online. Of those calls, 615 were dispatched “as being those that could have possible COVID-19 symptoms involved,” HCFR said.

The agency says it has transported 18 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of this event.

HCFR crews have been responding to every call they normally would, but now wear more personal protective equipment- or PPE- than before.

