HCFR responded to vehicle fire in Conway Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - The Grand Strand is welcoming thousands of tourists this Labor Day weekend for the unofficial end of a summer when the coronavirus pandemic has held back the tourism industry.

There are barricades and a traffic pattern along Ocean Bouevard, which are two signs of a holiday weekend. Similar methods are used by the City of Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach police on the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.