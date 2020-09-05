HCFR responded to vehicle fire in Conway Friday night

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Friday night.
Crews arrived on the scene around 8:14 p.m. to extinguish the fire in the area of N. Hwy 701 and Jay Road, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
