HCPD investigation continues after man reportedly finds pipe bomb in package

SATURDAY 1 P.M. UPDATE: An investigation continues after police say a pipe bomb was found in a package at a Myrtle Beach area home.

News13 spoke to Sergeant Kluska with HCPD Saturday. He said there were no additional details he could share about the incident, except that the department continues its investigation.

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Units with Horry County Fire Rescue responding to a call about a suspicious package at a home on Waccamaw River Road Friday night, according to Spokesperson Tony Casey with HCFR.

The incident is in the 700 block of Waccamaw River Road. According to Horry County Police, a person at a home opened a package and inside was what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The Bomb Squad was called at around 5 p.m. to deal with the device.

Our reporter says the 700 block of Waccamaw River Road has been blocked off as police continue to investigate.

Neighbors tell us this is highly unusual and the neighborhood is normally very peaceful.

According to police the Bomb Squad removed the device from the neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. and took it to be rendered safe.

This is still an ongoing investigation. The person who opened the package is not considered to be a suspect.