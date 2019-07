HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey, an HCFR boat was flagged down regarding an accident just south of the area of The Boat House restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway.

HCFR said it happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported with minor injuries for evaluation.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to the accident.

