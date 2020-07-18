HCFR, SCHP respond to accident with serious injuries in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — One person suffered serious injuries at a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Saturday morning.
Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Baker Street around 6 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Officials say to avoid area for first-responder safety and delays.
Count on News 13 for updates.
