HCFR, SCHP respond to accident with serious injuries in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — One person suffered serious injuries at a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Baker Street around 6 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

Officials say to avoid area for first-responder safety and delays.

