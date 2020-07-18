HCFR, SCHP respond to accident with serious injuries in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — One person suffered serious injuries at a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Baker Street around 6 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

Officials say to avoid area for first-responder safety and delays.

1 person suffered serious injuries at a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Little River.#HCFR crews were dispatched to 4371 Baker St. at 6:04 a.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene & investigating.



Please avoid the area for the safety of first-responders, and to avoid possible delays. pic.twitter.com/vUxUyV6K9D — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 18, 2020

Count on News 13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: