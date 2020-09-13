HCFR: Three injured after crash in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 501 Business Sunday morning.
Three people were transported to a local medical facility at 10:31 a.m., according to HCFR.
South Carolina Highway Patrol was on scene and investigating.
