HCFR: Three injured after crash in Conway

Courtesy: HCFR

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 501 Business Sunday morning.

Three people were transported to a local medical facility at 10:31 a.m., according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was on scene and investigating.

