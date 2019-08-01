HCFR truck and trailer towed after becoming submerged at boat landing

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County Fire Rescue truck and trailer was towed after it became submerged at a boat landing.

On Wednesday night, an HCFR truck and trailer used by the department’s marine and dive team became submerged at the boat launch at 5883 Old Reeves Ferry Road, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR.

Casey said this happened during normal training operations, and the truck and trailer were towed from the water.

No one was injured and HCFR is looking into the cause of the incident.