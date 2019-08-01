HCFR truck and trailer towed after becoming submerged at boat landing

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:
hcfr generic twitter_1555360299767.jpg.jpg

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County Fire Rescue truck and trailer was towed after it became submerged at a boat landing.

On Wednesday night, an HCFR truck and trailer used by the department’s marine and dive team became submerged at the boat launch at 5883 Old Reeves Ferry Road, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR.

Casey said this happened during normal training operations, and the truck and trailer were towed from the water.

No one was injured and HCFR is looking into the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: