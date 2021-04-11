One dead after boating accident on Intracoastal Waterway

One person was killed after a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a boating accident Sunday night on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach at 8:23 P.M. Sunday night. Two people were taken to the hospital.

The man who died was a 28-year-old from Myrtle Beach, Bellamy said. His name will be released after the family is notified.

Law enforcement and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.

