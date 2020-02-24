HCFR uses new tools to keep first responders safe on emergency traffic scenes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue now has six sets of four battery operated road flares to help keep first responders safe while working on emergency traffic scenes.

The road flares come after a first responder with HCFR was hit while on the scene of a crash in early 2019.

“There were lights all over the place, but for whatever reason the vehicle still rolled through and hit one of our people, so we’re looking for ways to be more safe on an emergency scene, and these lights will help do that,” Tony Casey, spokesperson for HCFR said.

First responders will use them, in addition to portable speed bumps to help direct traffic while on the scene of a crash.

“We don’t want people taking their eyes off the road, that’s unsafe of course, but you’re curious, so bright lights, safety speed bumps, that will help get you moving in the right direction,” Casey said.

The road flares cost $250 for a set of four. However, Casey says it’s a small price to pay to help keep first responders safe on the job.

“We want people to be as safe as possible in general, but we do have to respond to these kinds of emergencies, and these tools will help us do that,” Casey said.