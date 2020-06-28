HCFR: vehicle crash on N Kings Hwy, 2 people injured

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 9912 N. Kings Highway for a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole and rolled over around 3 a.m., according to HCFR.

No occupants were initially found by HCFR. South Carolina Department of Public Safety was on scene and able to locate two individuals who were transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.

Utility crews are working to replace the broken utility pole. The work could slow traffic so authorities say to avoid the area.

Info. on vehicle vs. utility pole accident atttached. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/L2ra2nZjab — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 28, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: