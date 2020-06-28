HCFR: vehicle crash on N Kings Hwy, 2 people injured

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 9912 N. Kings Highway for a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole and rolled over around 3 a.m., according to HCFR.
No occupants were initially found by HCFR. South Carolina Department of Public Safety was on scene and able to locate two individuals who were transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.
Utility crews are working to replace the broken utility pole. The work could slow traffic so authorities say to avoid the area.
