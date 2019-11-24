HCFR volunteer firefighters recognized for helping community

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A group of volunteer firefighters in Horry County is getting recognized for going above and beyond.
Four firefighters from Station 16 were recognized with Meritorious Service honors.
In October, the group of first-responders helped a woman clear a ramp to her home while installing free smoke detectors.
The ramp was overgrown, so the team returned with tools to clean it all up for her.
Congrats to this crew for being awarded for their efforts!
