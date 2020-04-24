HCPD and HCFR have birthday parade for 3-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue had a birthday parade for a 3-year-old.

HCPD said Asher, who turned 3-years-old today, is a big fan of police officers and firefighters.

