HCPD and HCFR have birthday parade for 3-year-old

WBTW
by: Kevin Accettulla
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue had a birthday parade for a 3-year-old.
HCPD said Asher, who turned 3-years-old today, is a big fan of police officers and firefighters.
HAPPY 3RD BIRTHDAY, ASHER! 🎉🧁🥳Earlier today, #HCPD and @hcfirerescue teamed up to put on a #PhysicalDistancing birthday parade for this awesome kiddo.He’s a big fan of firefighters and police officers! 🧑🚒👮♂️ He even has his own police cruiser.🚨 #TeamHorry #StayHome pic.twitter.com/yn9jNfwAXJ— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 24, 2020
