HCPD beach patrol car gets stuck in swash responding to ‘disorderly crowd’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Police Department beach patrol vehicle became submerged in a swash on the beach while an officer was responding to reports of a “large, disorderly crowd” on the beach near Myrtle Beach Resort.

According to Horry County Police Department, the officer entered the beach south of the incident location and began driving north.

The officer came to a swash near Ocean Lakes Campground that was passed through earlier in the day when the vehicle became stuck, police said. Other officers assisted in getting the officer to safety.

The officer involved was not injured but the patrol vehicle sustained water damage.